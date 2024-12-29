Nottingham Forest are making waves in the English Premier League this season as they have climbed to the fourth spot. With 34 points from 18 games, the club is enjoying a brilliant run in the league and has the fans dreaming of Champions League football. Consistency will be a key for them as they face Everton in an away tie. Everton have drawn their last three matches and they could find themselves struggling in the relegation battle once again. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Aiming for Title As Ambitions Reach All-Time High, Says Manager Mikel Arteta.

Asley Young returns for Everton and the veteran full-back is expected to walk straight back into the playing eleven. James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam are injured and will return early in January. Jordan Pickford in goal should expect a busy day at work with Forest in fine attacking form. Jarrad Branthwaite will have to play a key role in defence.

Ibrahim Sangare and Danilo continue to miss games for Nottingham Forest while Ryan Yates is suspended. Morgan Gibbs-White is the heartbeat of the side when it comes to attack while the likes of Anthony Elanga and Chris Wood will be a feature for the side in the attacking third. Elliot Anderson will likely partner Nicolas Dominguez in midfield. Check out Everton vs Nottingham Forest match details and viewing options below.

When is Everton vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Everton will host Nottingham Forest on Match week 19 of the Premier League 2024-25. The Everton vs Nottingham Forest match will be played at Goodison Park and it starts at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 29. Check out live streaming and viewing options for the Everton vs Nottingham Forest match. Shaun Wright-Phillips Backs Erling Haaland To Break More Records, Compares Him to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Everton vs Nottingham Forest live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select channels. For Everton vs Nottingham Forest online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Everton vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Nottingham Forest have momentum with them and expect them to secure a win here.

