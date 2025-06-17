Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): A bold new chapter in the world of tennis ball cricket unfolded on Tuesday with the grand launch of the Global Tennis Cricket League (GTCL60) in Mumbai. Designed as the world's premier 60-ball tennis cricket league, GTCL60 will feature 8 dynamic international teams competing in Sharjah.

The star-studded launch event was graced by prominent personalities including Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla, Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, actor Vindu Dara Singh, music director Sajid and cricketer Iqbal Abdulla.

Also Read | River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

The GTCL60 will be played in Sharjah, UAE, bringing together top tennis ball cricketers from around the world on an international stage. With a match format of 10 overs per side (60 balls), each game promises explosive action from the very first ball.

Speaking at the launch, Amin Pathan, Founder of GTCL60 said, "We're proud to launch a league that speaks to the heart of every player who has ever dreamed of going from the street to the spotlight. We will be conducting trials across 30 cities to ensure no talent is left behind. Today marks the official beginning of a league that will inspire, uplift, and transform the way tennis ball cricket is seen worldwide."

Also Read | F1 2025: Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff Reflects on Red Bull's Protest in Canadian Grand Prix, Says 'It's So Petty and Small'.

Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla said, "Every cricketer starts with tennis ball cricket -- even I did. This league is a massive platform for young talent from the grassroots. It will give real opportunities to raw, street-level players and bring their skills to the forefront. For young cricketers, GTCL60 can be a true game-changer."

The selection process will begin with open registrations, followed by extensive selection trials to be held across 30 cities in India and abroad. From these trials, the most promising talents will be shortlisted and finally enter a professional player draft, where franchises will select their squad members.

Registrations will open soon, and players can look forward to playing in the Global Tennis Cricket League in Sharjah. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)