FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Group E fixtures in the 2025 FIFA World Cup starts with the Urawa Reds taking on River Plate. River Plate is one of the most iconic Argentinian clubs which has fans around the globe. Playing in a tournament of this stature provides them with an opportunity to showcase their level at the grand stage. Opponents Urawa Reds are fourth in the J1 League and have struggled for consistent results this term. But they can be a side capable of scoring against the top teams and this should set for a fascinating battle. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Chelsea Kick Off Campaign With Dominant 2–0 Win Over Los Angeles FC in Front of Thousands of Empty Seats.

River Plate are heading into the fixture without the services of Agustin Ruberto, who is injured. Franco Mastantuono, the talented youngster, will be part of the front three for the club which also features Facundo Colidio and Sebastian Driussi. Igancio Fernandez will sit deep and try and shield the backline for the team.

Urawa Reds do not have any injury concerns for the game which is a positive. Yusuke Matsuo will play the lone striker role for the club with Savio as the playmaker. Takuro Kaneko and Rayoma Watanabe will be deployed on the wings. Yasui and Samuel Gustafson form the double pivot in central midfield.

River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds Date Wednesday, June 18 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

How to Watch Live Telecast of River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds live telecast on any TV channel. For River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds online viewing options, read below. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although there is no official live telecast viewing option available, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has a live streaming viewing option. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. Expect a keenly contested game with the tie ending in a 1-1 draw.

