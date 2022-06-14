Panaji, Jun 14 (PTI) Goa Sports Minister Govind Gaude has said coaches employed with the department will have to submit a fitness certificate every two years.

Also Read | ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2022.

Talking to PTI, Gaude said he had conducted surprise visits to various sports facilities in the state where coaches were not found many a times.

Also Read | SL v AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI 2022 in Kandy.

Once coaches are employed, the sports department never checks their fitness, said Gaude, who took charge of the ministry in March this year.

Can an unfit coach produce a fit player? he asked.

“We will make a rule that every two years, they will have to produce a physical fitness certificate, which will also be good for their own well-being," the minister said.

The minister claimed that out of 130 coaches in the department, only 35-40 are professional, while the others need training.

The coaches were earlier recruited by the department either due to their experience in the field or excellence in a particular sport. "They are not trained coaches,” he said.

They should be well trained in all aspects. They should undergo training at the National Institute of Sports, Gaude said.

The minister said the sports department has more than 1,000 staffers, but its output is not satisfactory.

He also said that there was lack of coordination between the Sports Authority of Goa and the Directorate of Youth Affairs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)