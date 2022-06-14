The third and final T20I match between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Afghanistan (AFG) is set to be played on June 14, 2022 (Tuesday) at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The AFG vs ZIM match will kick-start at 04:30 PM IST. Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan third T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Rajasthan Royals Share 'Internet Explorer Meme' Amid IPL Media Rights Auction for 2023-2027 Cycle.

Afghanistan look pretty much focused to sweep the series as visitors are leading 2-0. In the second T20, earlier AFG lost quick wickets at regular intervals till 12th over with 88/4 on board as hosts bowled at right zones with composure. But after Najibullah Zadran's entry, Afghanistan sailed through to score a decent total of 170 runs as he steadied the ship by adding 57 runs, complemented by Mohammad Nabi's quick-fire 43 off 22. Later, ZIM opener Innocent Kaia gave a good opening start by stiching a 52 run partnership with T.Marumani, who was dismissed in the 9th over by Mohammad Nabi followed by Craig Ervine's dismissal in the very next over. Even though after back to back fall of wickets, Sikandar Raza started afresh and hitted around the ground which at some point looked in vain as Zimbabwe lost by 21 runs.

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Regis Chakabva (ZIM), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) can be taken as our wicket-keepers.

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Najibullah Zadran (AFG), Hazratullah Zazai (AFG), Craig Ervine (ZIM) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mohammad Nabi (AFG) could be our all-rounders.

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Tendai Chatara (ZIM), Rashid Khan (AFG), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) could form the bowling attack.

ZIM vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Regis Chakabva (ZIM), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG),Najibullah Zadran (AFG), Hazratullah Zazai (AFG), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mohammad Nabi (AFG),Tendai Chatara (ZIM), Rashid Khan (AFG), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM).

Mohammad Nabi (AFG) could be named as the captain of your ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Rashid Khan (AFG) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

