Manchester [UK], May 23 (ANI): Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has said that the Premier League-winning goal against QPR back in 2011-12 is still the most important goal of his life.

Aguero will be playing his final Premier League game for the club later today. The Argentine striker - the club's all-time record goalscorer - will don the City shirt for the final time at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, as the Premier League champions will welcome Everton in the Premier League's season finale.

"That goal for me is the most important of my life. All the time, I watch that game and my family too, and my son. I think that goal will be all the time in my head," Aguero told Sky Sports, as reported by Goal.com.

"When I touched the ball before the goal, I thought: 'Ok, maybe it's a penalty', the centre-back touched but not strongly, just a little bit. Then I thought: 'I just have to shoot' and when I shoot, the decision is to always shoot as strong as possible to the first post and I had to be lucky. Then for two or three days, I didn't believe it," he added.

The Argentine striker had struck the goal in injury time of the last game of the 2011-12 season to secure Manchester City's first title of the Premier League. The dramatic climax to the campaign is still viewed as one of the most iconic moments in the Premier League.

"For us, it was a little bit nervous because we had to win but what happened in the second half, when I looked at the time, it was 88 minutes and it was 2-1, I thought: 'No, I can't believe it'. "I love all the goals but that goal against QPR is special. I scored many goals against Manchester United, Chelsea or Tottenham, but for me, my greatest goal was against Liverpool," said Aguero.

"If you remember Pepe Reina, he went to find the ball and then Gareth Barry passed to me. I thought 'I'll shoot at the goal' and then I looked and I didn't have the angle, it's too difficult. For me, that goal is so good," he added.

Aguero had joined City in 2011 and he has made 388 appearances in all competitions, scoring 258 goals along the way.

With City, Aguero managed to win five Premier League titles, six League Cup titles, and one FA Cup. (ANI)

