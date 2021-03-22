New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) India won the gold medal in men's skeet team event while the women settled for silver on the fourth competition day of the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Monday.

The Indian team of Gurjoat Khangura, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa beat Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiya, Ali Ahmed A O Al-Ishaq and Rashid Hamad 6-2 on the shotgun range of the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

In the women's final, India's Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat and Ganemat Sekhon won the silver medal after losing to Kazakhstan's Rinata Nassyrova, Olga Panarina and Zoya Kravchenko 4-6 in the final.

The India women topped the qualification with 341, ahead of Kazakhstan's shooters, who aggregated 327.

India's men finished second in their qualification with an aggregate score of 503, behind Qatar's 507 and ahead of Kazakhstan's 501.

