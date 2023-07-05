Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 5 (ANI): Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez paid floral tributes to Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona at Kolkata on Wednesday.

After paying tribute to Maradona, Martinez greeted fans who were eagerly waiting for him. He also arrived at the Shreebhumi Sporting Club and took part in the 'Paanch e Paanch' programme held in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Scores of football-crazy fans reached the venue to catch a glimpse of the goalkeeper who played a key part in fulfilling Argentina striker Lionel Messi's World Cup dream with his saves. During the event, he was seen taking a selfie with the fans with the World Cup trophy in his hands.

Before he made his journey to India, Martinez visited Bangladesh where he met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Taking to Instagram he shared a special message about his meet and wrote, "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister's Office, the police, the airport authority, and countless others whose names I might not know but whose efforts were no less significant. You have all played a part in crafting this special bond that I now share with Bangladesh."

During his time in India, Martinez also inaugurated the Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate at the Mohun Bagan Club on Tuesday. The gate is named after Brazil football legend Pele, Argentina football great Diego Maradona and West Indies all-rounder Garry Sobers.

Pele passed away last year in December due to Colon cancer and consequent multi-organ failure. He scored over 1,000 goals in his professional football career, across both club and national competitions.

He won three FIFA World Cups with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He also represented Santos and New York Cosmos in his club career.

Maradona, who passed away in November 2020, is regarded as one of the greatest to have ever graced the game. He won the FIFA World Cup in 1986 and represented iconic clubs like Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla in his career as well.

Sobers is also regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history. In 93 Tests for West Indies, he scored 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78. He scored 26 centuries and 30 fifties, with the best of 365*. He also took 235 wickets in the format with the best figures of 6/73. (ANI)

