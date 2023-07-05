Sevile (Spain), Jul 5: Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico was discharged from an intensive care unit on Wednesday, five weeks after sustaining a head injury following an accident with a loose horse. Doctors said the PSG reserve goalkeeper will remain hospitalized and continue to receive medical attention in Seville. Neymar Fined! Brazil and PSG Star to Cough Up $3.3 Million for Breaking Environmental Rules.

There was no timetable on when he could leave the hospital. Doctors have not released details on his injury. The 29-year-old Rico, who previously played for Sevilla, was injured when he was headed to a mass with his relatives and was struck by a loose horse.

