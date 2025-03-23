Gurugram, Mar 23 (PTI) Young golfers from six states will compete in the Golf Sixes Junior Tournament, a six-hole event, at the DLF Golf & Country Club here on Monday, aiming to make the sport more dynamic akin to T20 and T10 cricket.

Organised by the Indian Golf Union (IGU) in partnership with the world golf rules governing body, The R&A, Golf Sixes is designed to make the sport more accessible and appealing to India's youth as the two shorter formats of cricket.

The inaugural tournament will feature two players each from six states in North India: Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.

It focusses on players aged 12 and under in a bid to grow the sport from the grassroots level.

“Just as T20 revolutionised cricket by shortening the game and making it more dynamic and spectator-friendly, this new format of golf does the same," Indian Golf Union (IGU) president Brijinder Singh said in a release.

"It condenses the sport into a more exciting and engaging experience, allowing a new generation to enjoy the thrill of the game in a shorter time frame. Similarly, Six-Hole Golf could capture the attention of younger players and audiences, potentially driving a significant rise in the sport's popularity," he added.

