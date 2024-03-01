New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Indian Open, the country's National Open and flagship golf tournament, is returning to usher in a new era in Indian golf with an enhanced prize purse and several first-time incentives. The 2024 edition of the tournament will be held between March 28 to March 31, 2024, at the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram.

Pawan Munjal, executive chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said, "For more than two decades, the Hero Indian Open has served as the cornerstone of Indian golf, embodying our nation's golfing spirit with distinction. It brings me immense satisfaction to have played a guiding role in this esteemed national endeavour. Throughout its storied history, the tournament has been instrumental in elevating Indian golf and its players onto the global stage, showcasing our country's talent and potential to the world. With the support of the IGU and DP World Tour, I am confident that we will continue to steer this prestigious event towards unprecedented levels of success and recognition. We extend our sincerest best wishes to all participating players, anticipating a week filled with exhilarating and world-class golf."

The tournament--now in its 57th edition--will carry a record prize purse of USD 2.25 million and will be a part of the Asian Swing bringing added benefits for the Swing Champion. The Indian Open will be the second of five events comprising the Asian Swing as part of the new-look 2024 Race to Dubai.

While the entry list is yet to be closed, leading the field will be former champion Anirban Lahiri, who won in 2015, Shiv Kapur, three-time DP World Tour winner Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium and the new exciting talent Kazumi Kobori of New Zealand.

Brijinder Singh, president, Indian Golf Union said: "The Indian Golf Union, the proud organiser of India's most prestigious golf event, is grateful to Hero MotoCorp and DP World Tour for their unwavering commitment and continuous support to Indian golf and our flagship event. We are thankful to DLF Golf and Country Club for hosting this prestigious tournament at their world class golf course. The Hero Indian Open has been the summit on the Indian golf calendar as Indian Golf Union strives to promote and run one of the most expansive amateur schedules, which has allowed top amateurs to grow into world-class professional golfers, who have done India proud."

Keith Pelley, chief executive officer of the DP World Tour, said: "We are very excited to visit India once again for the 57th edition of the historic Hero Indian Open. The tournament made a very welcome return to our schedule last year and our members are looking forward to returning to Delhi at the end of this month. With the significant involvement of Hero MotoCorp and its Chairman and CEO Dr Pawan Munjal, this event has gone from strength to strength and we are anticipating another exciting week at DLF Golf & Country Club."

Tusch Daroga, VP, DLF Golf and Country Club, said, "We are tremendously proud to partner with Hero MotoCorp and Indian Golf Union to stage India's premier golfing event - the Hero Indian Open. Our collaboration over the years has been founded on our mutual passion for the game and we couldn't be prouder with the association."The tournament will see 144 players compete for the trophy. The winner will receive a handsome US$ 382,500, the runner-up picking up US$ 247,500 and the third-place finisher pocketing US$ 140,850. (ANI)

