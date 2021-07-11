Brasilia [Brazil], July 11 (ANI): Google CEO Sundar Pichai hailed Lionel Messi as the 'best ever' after Barca star guided Argentina to the historic Copa America triumph and ended the nation's 28-year-old wait for an International trophy on Saturday at the world-famous Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

Angel Di Maria scored the lone goal in the massive final as Argentina registered a 1-0 win over Brazil. Maria's netted a goal in the 22nd minute to ensure Lionel Messi ended his drought of an international crown Argentina with Copa America final win.

"Messi has given so much joy over the years and arguably the best ever, so well deserved. Congrats Argentina, well played Brasil. Jogo Bonito. #CopaAmerica," Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote.

Pichai had met Messi when he visited the FC Barcelona training facility back in 2017 when he took some time off from the Annual Mobile World Congress as per Goal.com.

The talismanic forward Messi had a brilliant tournament as he scored four goals and gave five assists. Though Colombia's Luis Diaz also scored four goals, Messi registered more assists and was named the Golden Boot winner.

Lionel Messi had a hand in nine of the 12 goals Argentina scored during the tournament and was also named the Best Player of the Tournament along with Brazil's Neymar who had scored two goals and registered three assists himself.

With this Copa victory, Argentina secured their 15th continental title, drawing them level with Uruguay as the holders of the most wins. La Albiceleste are joint top with their la Plata neighbors Uruguay while Brazil are in third with 9 wins. (ANI)

