New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved the proposal of Indian swimmer Aryan Nehra to train at Aqua Nation Sports Academy (ANSA) in Dubai.

Aryan, who is a TOPS Development Group athlete since December 2019 is preparing for World Junior Championships which are set to take place in August this year.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Reprimanded for Breaching Code of Conduct During Eliminator Match Against Lucknow Super Giants.

The 18-year-old Aryan, who belongs to Ahmedabad Gujarat, has been sanctioned Rs 8.7 lakh approximately for his 90 days of training that started earlier this month and will conclude in August 2022.

The sanctioned amount will cover the cost of his air travel, boarding and lodging expenses, coaching fees, local transport costs, and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022, Match Result: Asitha Fernando’s 6/51 Helps Visitors Beat Hosts by 10 Wickets, Win Series 1-0.

Aryan specialises in the 1500m freestyle, which is considered one of the toughest events in swimming. In the year 2017, at the Malaysian age-group meet, he won five gold medals and also set meet records in three events. In 2019, he also achieved the 'B' mark for the world championship in South Korea. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)