New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Double Olympic medallist and Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh, at the 20th Delhi Half Marathon Registration Launch event, urged parents to encourage their players to "run, play and to dream".

Sreejesh said that the "grassroots development" begins at home.

"I always say that grassroots development begins at home, and when parents encourage kids to run, to play, and to dream, it leads to development," he said.

Encouraging citizens to join the Delhi Half Marathon, sponsored by Vedanta, Sreejesh also spoke about the spirit he observes during DHM each year and how participants, just like him, break barriers and take part in large numbers. "I broke my first barrier when I chose hockey in a football-loving state like Kerala, and every step since then has been about challenging myself, not the world. That is the same spirit I see in the Delhi Half Marathon," he said, according to a release.

To celebrate the 20th edition, PUMA, the events' sports goods partner, will present official Race Day Tees to all registered Half Marathon and 10K participants.

Registration is now open for all race categories - Half Marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens' Run, and Champions with Disability- at https://vedantadelhihalfmarathon.procam.in/ and will close at 11:59 pm on Friday, September 19, 2025, or earlier if slots are filled.

Virtual Run registrations for the Half Marathon, Open 10K, and Great Delhi Run are also open via the VDHM App until 11:59 pm on Monday, October 6, 2025.

The 20th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 12th, 2025, and will be flagged off from Delhi's iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (ANI)

