New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Great batters are often celebrated for their ability to maintain high standards over long periods, defying challenging conditions, diverse situations, and even the inevitable march of time. Cricket history is replete with examples of those who dominated for years but struggled to time their farewells, sometimes staying too long and thus slightly tarnishing their otherwise illustrious records, according to Wisden.

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy showcases two of this era's finest batters, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith as they grapple with the passage of time, striving to recapture their former brilliance. Both have notched centuries in the series, yet rumours of impending retirements grow louder with each passing tour. At his peak, Kohli averaged an impressive 55, though this has since slipped to 47. Smith, currently averaging 56, once touched 65. The global trend of declining Test averages has undoubtedly contributed to these reductions.

Among the exclusive group of cricketers who have played 100 Tests, 51 have amassed at least 7,000 runs. Of these, 18 maintained a career average above 50, with only Kumar Sangakkara, Steve Smith, and Jacques Kallis surpassing 55. However, final career statistics do not always reflect a player's peak performance, as averages often decline due to factors such as a lack of emerging talent from the next generation, as per Wisden.

Ricky Ponting's career average ended at 51.85, a number that might seem remarkable but is considered a disappointment by those who cherish cricket's statistical milestones. In December 2006, after 107 Tests, Ponting's average reached a peak of 59.99, staying above 59 until late 2007. By the end of 2009, this had fallen to 55. From 2009 to 2012, Ponting's performance dipped, averaging 37.76 in 41 Tests with four centuries, three of which were scored at home. This decline was also evident in One-Day Internationals, indicating a general downturn in his game as he neared his 35th birthday. Ponting played his final Test just weeks before turning 38.

Mahela Jayawardene, one of Sri Lanka's greatest batters, saw his career average dip below 50 only in his final Test. In November 2009, his average had climbed to 55, but his last 40 Tests saw him averaging under 40. Between 2011 and 2013, his yearly averages were 24.61, 35, and 34.25 respectively. He somewhat balanced these figures with three centuries, including a double-century, in his final year.

Alastair Cook's average reached 50 during the 2012 India tour, but it gradually declined thereafter, except for a brief resurgence in 2015. In his last ten Tests, he managed just one century, in his final match, pushing his career average past 45. When Cook announced his retirement after the 2018 India series, his average for the year stood at 18.62 from nine Tests. His relatively early retirement came at the age of 33.

Hashim Amla, a legend of South African cricket, experienced a significant decline in his last two years, failing to score a century in his final 29 innings. His career average, which was near 53 at the start of 2015, eventually dropped by eight units. In 2018 and 2019, Amla averaged 26.84 and 27 respectively, with his last century outside South Africa coming in 2014. From then on, he averaged 24.35 in his final 19 Tests abroad.

Viv Richards, whose 1976 season was legendary with 1,710 runs at an average of 90, saw his performance wane after being diagnosed with pterygium, affecting his eyesight and reflexes. While he still had strong years, his final seasons were less stellar, with no centuries in his last 21 Test innings. His career average, which stood at 64 in 1976 and reached 63 again in 1981, ultimately settled at 50.23.

David Warner, whose Test average was 51.34 at the start of 2016, experienced a significant decline post-pandemic. From the beginning of 2021 to the end of 2023, he averaged 30.87 in 48 innings, with only two centuries. Warner's Test career concluded with an average under 45.

In summary, the careers of these great batters illustrate the challenges of sustaining peak performance and timing their departures from the sport. (ANI)

