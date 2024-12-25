The Zimbabwe national cricket team will host the Afghanistan national cricket team in the two-match Test series. The opening Test between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be hosted at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from December 26. The exciting first Test will start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024 will be a Boxing Day Test. Earlier, both nations played each other in the white-ball series. Afghanistan secured the T20I series 2-1 and also the three-match ODI series 2-0. Rashid Khan To Miss ZIM vs AFG 2024 Boxing Day Test: Report.

Afghanistan national cricket team star leg-spinner Rashid Khan will miss the opening Test of the two-match series against the Zimbabwe national cricket team due to personal reasons. As per Cricbuzz, the veteran is expected to attend a charity event and, as a result, will not be available for the opening Test. The two-match Test series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will not be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. ZIM vs AFG 3rd ODI 2024: Top Five Performers From Zimbabwe Against Afghanistan Match at Harare.

ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Afsar Zazai (AFG)

Batters: Craig Ervine (ZIM), Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG), Rahmat Shah (AFG), Brian Bennett (ZIM)

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Sean Williams (ZIM), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Zahir Khan (AFG), Richard Ngarava (AFG)

ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sikandar Raza (c), Rahmat Shah (vc)

Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Afsar Zazai (AFG), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG), Rahmat Shah (AFG), Brian Bennett (ZIM), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Sean Williams (ZIM), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Zahir Khan (AFG), Richard Ngarava (AFG)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2024 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).