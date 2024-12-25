Real Madrid kicked off the 2024-25 season with a bag as they came in after winning the UEFA Champions League (UCL) last season and even clinched the UEFA Super Cup 2024 in August. But there were a lot of eyebrows raised after Real Madrid lost their form in October and November. Los Blancos were unable to perform as per their standards. They faced a big 4-0 defeat against their arch-rivals Barcelona in the La Liga 2024-25 season. The defending UCL champions are not in good shape when the Champions League 2024-25 standings are considered. Due to these underwhelming performances, there were a lot of questions that were raised on the current Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti. What is Kylian Mbappe's New Nickname? Know French Superstar's Recent Title Given to Him By His Real Madrid Teammates With Reason.

The La Liga giants Real Madrid are now thinking of the future and they are all set to choose Xabi Alonso as their upcoming manager according to Fichajes.net. Xabi Alonso is currently Bayer Leverkusen's head coach and helped the Bundesliga side last season to secure the Bundesliga title undefeated. Leverkusen also clinched DFB-Pokal 2023-24 title. Although Xabi Alonso failed to lead Bayer Leverkusen to UEFA Europa League glory last season, the Spanish manager remains the top choice for Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti's current contract will not let Real Madrid sack him. Real Madrid can opt not to renew for the next season. Carlo Ancelotti has been impressive during his past stint for the La Liga giants. Ancelotti is the manager to win the most number of Champions League titles. Carlo Ancelotti is also Real Madrid's most successful coach after last season's La Liga and UCL win. Why is Endrick Called Bobby Charlton? Know Reason Behind Brazil and Real Madrid Young Footballer’s Nickname Based on England Legend.

Xabi Alonso who is new to the managerial career can meet up with a lot of pressure when it comes to Real Madrid. Alonso has previously played for Los Blancos where he was an important asset to the team. The UEL final loss was his only defeat in the whole of Bayer Leverkusen's last season. The efforts put in by Xabi Alonso for his current team has surely impressed Real Madrid and the football world. It will be interesting to see how Real Madrid president Florentino Perez proceeds with this.

