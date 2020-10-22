Colorado [USA], October 22 (ANI): Formula 1 team Haas will be running an all-new line-up in 2021 after Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen on Thursday revealed that they would be leaving the American team at the end of the current season.

Grosjean who in his ninth full F1 campaign had joined Haas at the very beginning in 2016, racing alongside Esteban Gutierrez, and scoring points in their first race in Australia as they went on finish eighth in the constructors' championship.

Grosjean announced the news on his social media handles on Thursday, saying: "The last chapter is closed and the book is finished. I've been with the Haas F1 Team since day 1. Five years during which we went through highs and lows, scored 110 points in 92 races, but the journey was worth it."

"I've learned a lot, improved to be a better driver as well as a better man. I hope I've also helped people in the team to improve themself. This is probably my biggest pride, more than any of the crazy first races in 2016 or the P4 at the Austrian GP 2018. I wish the team all the best for the future," he added.

On the other hand, Magnussen had made his F1 debut with McLaren in 2014.

He went on to replace Gutierrez at Haas the following year and together with Grosjean pushed the team to an impressive fifth in the constructors' championship in 2018.

Magnussen also took to Twitter to break the news of him leaving Haas. He wrote: "The 2020 season will be my last with Haas F1 Team. I have had a great time with the team for four years and I look back on a great journey. Being part of a brand new team has been a challenge that I have thoroughly enjoyed and it has brought me a huge amount of experience that has helped me grow and develop as a racing driver."

However, the sailing has been tough for both Grosjean and Magnussen at Haas as points have kept on dwindling for them in this current F1 season.

So far in 2020, they have only one point finish apiece to their name.

Haas has signed the new Concorde Agreement to keep them in the sport for the next five years from 2021 and as a result, the American team are plotting a new five-year strategy that involves a different direction with drivers.

It remains unclear who will drive for Haas next season, but it is believed at least one seat will be taken by a Ferrari junior driver. (ANI)

