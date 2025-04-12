Lucknow, Apr 12 (PTI) Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan struck half centuries to help Gujarat Titans post 180 for 6 in their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Saturday.

Gill made 60 off 38 balls while Sudharsan hit 56 off 37 deliveries after GT were invited to bat.

For LSG, Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur took two wickets apiece, while Avesh Khan and Digvesh Rathi got one each.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 180 for 6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 60, Sai Sudharsan 56, Sherfane Rutherford 22; Shardul Thakur 2/34, Ravi Bishnoi 2/36, Avesh Khan 1/32, Digvesh Rathi 1/30).

