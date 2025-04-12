Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, April 13. The much-awaited contest between the two sides will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The blockbuster clash will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This will be the first home game for the Sanju Samson-led RR in Jaipur. The 2008 champions will hope to start their home leg on a winning note after struggling initially in the showpiece event. Meanwhile, the Rajat Patidar-led side will hope for a positive result after suffering a loss in their previous encounter. RR vs RCB IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

With three losses from five matches, Rajasthan are positioned at seventh place in the IPL 2025 standings. The 2008 champions have four points, and a loss in their upcoming match against RCB will put them in a worrying state. Their opponent, Bengaluru, is in the top half of the IPL 2025 points table. With three wins in five matches, the Bengaluru-based franchise found itself in a decent position. A victory against RR will put them in a commanding spot in the IPL 2025 standings.

Rajasthan Royals

For the Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Sanju Samson's poor form will be their biggest concerns. Both openers are getting stop-start in IPL 2025, which has hampered the Royals' momentum in the match. Both star cricketers will hope for a solid outing against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the middle order, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel will play a key role. Shimron Hetmyer's inclusion will add batting depth to the playing XI. Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, and Jofra Archer will be their first-choice bowling options.

RR Likely XI vs RCB

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Players: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, are unlikely to change their playing XI. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli will continue to open the innings. At number three, Devdutt Padikkal might come, which will strengthen their top order. Captain Rajat Patidar will play a crucial role in the middle-order alongside wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone. Tim David and Krunal Pandya will play a key role in the lower middle-order. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal will be their frontline bowling options for the match against the Rajasthan Royals. Viral Video Claims Virat Kohli Upset With Rajat Patidar's Captaincy During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match, Star Cricketer Involved in Intense Chat With Dinesh Karthik.

RCB Likely XI vs RR

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

