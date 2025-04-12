Manchester City dropped to the sixth spot in the Premier League table with a draw against city rivals Manchester United on the last match day. They are in danger of missing out on the Champions League next season if they fail to turn the tide in their favour. Pep Guardiola has won everything at the club but missing out on Europe will be catastrophic for the side considering they will be in the rebuild phase next campaign with several key players departing. They play host to Crystal Palace this evening, a side 11th in the standings and with four wins out of their last five matches played. Manchester City versus Crystal Palace will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 5:00 PM IST. Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 Match Ends in Goalless Draw; Teams Share Spoils in Manchester Derby.

Erling Haaland will miss out for Manchester City due to an injury and with Rodri already absent, City are will be without two core players around which their game develops. Kevin de Bruyne is the playmaker in the side and he will supported by Jeremey Doku and Savinho on the wings. Omar Marmoush will be the target man in the final third for the home side. Ilkay Gundogan and Nico Gonzalez form the double pivot in central midfield.

Dean Henderson will start in goal for Crystal Palace and he can expect a busy day at work. Jean-Philippe Mateta will lead the attack for the visitors and with Ibrahima Sarr and Eberechi Eze as the attacking midfielders behind him, Crystal Palace have goals in them. Marc Guehi and Eddie Nketiah miss out on suspension and Maxence Lacroix is injured. 'Don't Know Anybody in Europe Who Watches Cricket...' Manchester City Footballer Kevin De Bruyne Makes Massive Remark, Fans React (Watch Video).

Manchester City will take on Crystal Palace in Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, April 12. The Manchester City vs Crystal Palace match is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it starts at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select channels. For Manchester City vs Crystal Palace online viewing options, read below.

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester City might not be at their fluid best in this game but they should do enough to secure a win here.

