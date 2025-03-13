Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Gujarat Giants skipper Ash Gardner won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the WPL Eliminator here on Thursday.

The Giants brought in Dani Gibson for big-hitting Deandra Dottin because of a niggle that the latter suffered during the pre-match warm-up.

Meanwhile, former champions Mumbai swapped Parunika Sisodia with Saika Ishaque.

The winner of this match will face Delhi Capitals in the WPL final.

Teams: Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (w), Kashvee Gautam, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson, Bharti Fulmali, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

