Navi Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana opted to bat after winning the toss against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League fixture here on Sunday.

Gujarat Giants are playing back-to-back matches in two days. They lost to Mumbai Indians by 143 runs after folding up for for 64 in their chase of 208.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Teams:

Gujarat Giants: Sneh Rana (c), Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma (wk), S Meghana, Hemalatha Dayalan, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwer, Annabel Sutherland, Mansi Joshi, Ashleigh Gardner.

Also Read | Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)