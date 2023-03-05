Real Madrid will be looking to keep their slim hopes of catching up with arch-rivals Barcelona in the title race alive when it takes on Real Betis in an away tie. With 52 points from 23 games, the Los Blancos trail Barcelona by 7 points. Barcelona’s defeat against Almeria came as a shock in the league and gave a lifeline to Carlo Ancelotti’s men after they had drawn against Atletico Madrid. Although the Los Blancos have played quality football this season, they have struggled a bit domestically with issues involving consistency. Loss in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey was another reminder of the team’s problems. Opponents Real Betis are 5th and have hopes of playing Champions League football next season. Hence this game is of importance to them. Real Betis versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 1:30 am IST. Vinicius Jr Floors Frenkie de Jong! Watch Brazil Star Use WWE-Like Move on Dutch Midfielder During Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Semifinal (See Video).

Nabil Fekir is out for the remainder of the season for Real Betis which is a major blow. Sergio Canales and Juan Cruz are out injured as well but the return of Rui Silva certainly lifts their spirits. Luiz Henrique and Juanmi on the wings are both in form and will trouble Real Madrid. Borja Iglesias leads the attack as the no 9 with Ayoze Perez as the playmaker.

Luka Modric misses out for Real Madrid as he is suspended while Ferland Mendy and David Alaba are injured. Federico Valverde is set to play on the right wing with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr for company in a three-man front line. Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos get a chance in midfield with Toni Kroos on the bench.

When is Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Real Betis will take on defending champion Real Madrid in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Monday, February 6. The game will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Benito Villamarin, Seville.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23. The match between Real Madrid and Real Betis will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD. Kylian Mbappe Becomes All-Time Top Scorer of PSG; Leads the Parisians to a 4–2 Victory Against Nantes in Ligue 1 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Betis vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Real Brtis vs Real Madrid match on the JioCinema app and website. Real Madrid do not have much trouble finding the back of the net and hence they start as the favourites to claim all three points from the contest.

