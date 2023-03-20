Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Gujarat Giants have won the toss and elected to bat against UP Warriorz in a Women's Premier League (WPL) match, here on Monday.

The Giants made one change in the squad from the previous game bringing in Monica Patel in place of S Meghana.

The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz are fielding an unchanged side.

The last time the teams clashed, Grace Harris gave a commanding performance with the bat, propelling Warriorz to victory at DY Patil Stadium.

Teams:

Gujarat Giants XI: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashwani Kumari, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwer, Monica Patel,

UP Warriorz XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

