Having won back-to-back matches on the trot, the World Giants side is brimming with confidence as they wait for Asia Lions in the final match of the Legends League Cricket 2023. With two consecutive wins, the Aaron Finch-led side looks all sorted in terms of batting and bowling. After having won against Asia Lions in the last group stage meeting, they will be looking to repeat the same feat. If we talk about the last group stage match between Asia Lions and World Giants, the latter side’s batters Hashim Amla (68) and Jacques Kallis’ (56) vital contributions were enough to post a healthy total on the board. Their bowlers – Chris Mpofu (3 wickets) and Tino Best (3 wickets) – also did well to restrict the Asia Lions from crossing the line. Harbhajan Singh Caught Using Saliva on Ball, Receives Warning From Umpire During LLC 2023 Opener Between India Maharajas and Asia Lions (See Pic and Video).

If we talk about Asia Lions, after losing by a huge margin of 20 runs against World Giants, the Shahid Afridi-led side emerged victorious in the decider game against India Maharajas. In that match, vital contributions came in from Upul Tharanga (50), Mohammad Hafeez (38), and others, who saw the team set a daunting target of 192 for the opposition. Defending 192, their bowlers teamed up and shared wickets among each other as India Maharajas got bowled out for 106.

Coming to the analysis of the final match, on the one hand, we have a World Giants side that is brimming with confidence after having won two matches consecutively, and, on the other hand, the resurgent Asia Lions will be looking to stop the Aaron Finch-led side. However, for Asia Lions, their batters and bowlers need to do well If they want to get their hands on the coveted trophy, whereas, for World Giants, everything looks all sorted. Vintage Mohammad Kaif! Former Indian Cricketer Pulls Off Stunning Catches During Asia Lions vs India Maharajas LLC T20 2023 Eliminator (Watch Video).

When Is Asia Lions Vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 Final Match (Know Date, Time, and Venue)

The Asia Lions Vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket will be held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. The game will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Asia Lions Vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 Final Match Live Telecast on TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket Masters 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hind/HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 2/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the Asia Lions vs World Giants Legends League Cricket Masters Final 2023 match on TV.

How To Watch Asia Lions Vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 Final Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream Asia Lions vs World Giants Final, the Legends League Cricket 2023 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode apps and websites to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee.

