Ahmedabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by a comfortable margin of 55 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Shubman Gill continued his fine form and smashed a 34-ball 56 to guide Gujarat Titans to an imposing 207 for six after being sent into bat.

David Miller made 46 off 22 balls while Abhinav Manohar hit a brisk 21-ball 42 as Gujarat Titans added 70 runs in the last four overs to go past the 200-run mark.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 2 for 34.

While chasing, MI never looked in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to 152 for nine.

Left-arm Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers for GT.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 207 for 6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 56, David Miller 46, Abhinav Manohar 42; Piyush Chawla 2/34).

Mumbai Indians: 152 for 9 in 20 overs (Tim David 40, Cameron Green 33; Noor Ahmad 3/34).

