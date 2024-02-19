India has clinched another medal in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 as Ankita Dhyani has bagged a silver medal in the women's 3000m event. Ankita won the silver medal after she clocked the time of 9:26:22. Yuma Yamamoto of Japan went ahead to win the gold medal as she had a better timing of 9:16:71. Ankita's accomplishment contributed to the increasing recognition of Indian athletes at the esteemed championship. A group of 15 Indian athletes, including eight women and seven men is currently demonstrating their skills on the track. IOC Won’t Change Boxing Age Limit To Let Manny Pacquaio Compete at Paris Olympics 2024.

Ankita Dhyani Bags Silver Medal

Monday begins on a great note for 🇮🇳 with another medal🏅 incoming from the 1⃣1⃣th Asian Indoor #Athletics Championship 🎉



Let's all congratulate Ankita as she bags a shiny #Silver🥈in Women's 3000m by clocking a time of 9:26.22 😍



Well done girl👏🥳 pic.twitter.com/TOXBckFVlt— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) February 19, 2024

