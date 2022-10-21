Bengaluru, Oct 21 (PTI) U Mumba produced a solid defensive display to beat Haryana Steelers 32-31 in a thrilling match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9, here on Friday.

While Guman Singh picked up the first points for U Mumba, it was Meetu Sharma who got Haryana Steelers off the mark.

U Mumba inflicted an all out to take a good lead in the first half.

U Mumba pressed home their advantage and continued to pick up points quickly as the Steelers' task became tougher.

However, Nitin Rawal and Manjeet's super tackle kept the Steelers in the hunt. At the midway point, U Mumba led 17-15, but the momentum was firmly with the Steelers.

U Mumba regained the momentum and surged ahead in the early part of the second half to widen the gap further.

But Amirhossein Bastami and Sushil led the fightback for the Steelers as U Mumba's lead continued to reduce.

The Steelers took the lead with less than seven minutes to go when Jaideep Dahiya helped his team inflict an all out.

The Steelers fought hard in the final phase of the game and seemed to be walking away with a win, but Guman Singh picked up a couple of crucial raids to help U Mumba clinch a thriller.

