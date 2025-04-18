New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Overnight leader Tapendra Ghai hung on to his lead, returning an even-par 70 on the final day to clinch the Rs 1 crore Calance Open title here on Friday.

The 29-year-old Gurugram golfer, who came into the final day leading by four strokes, signed off for the week with a total of 17-under 263 (64-67-62-70) to prevail by one shot.

Also Read | RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Toss Delayed Due to Rain.

His last round featured three birdies and three bogeys at the Qutab Golf Course.

The victory saw Ghai, who won his second career PGTI title after 2018, pick up the winner's cheque of Rs 15 lakh, which lifted him from 53rd to 15th position in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Also Read | What Happens If RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Is Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru?.

Delhi golfer Arjun Prasad (67-68-67-62) shot the lowest score on the final day, an eight-under 62, to rise 10 places and finish as the joint runner-up at 16-under 264. Prasad picked up a cheque of Rs 7,99,900 that pushed him up from sixth to second position in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Prasad's season earnings now stand at Rs 46,57,749. He has posted five top-10s so far this season and trails the PGTI Ranking leader Joshua Berry of England by Rs 7.5 lakh.

Honey Baisoya (64-68-65-67) of Delhi returned a 67 in round four to also end the week as the joint runner-up at 16-under 264.

Kshitij Naveed Kaul, another Delhi-based professional who set the course record of 60 earlier this week, carded 64 on Friday to secure fourth place at 15-under 265.

Dubai-based Yash Majmudar fired a second straight 63 to claim tied-fifth position at 14-under 266 along with Chandigarh's Yuvraj Sandhu (69) and Ludhiana's Pukhraj Singh Gill (69).

Ghai had a slow start on Friday as he bogeyed the second hole. He then bounced back with birdies on the fourth and seventh, sinking a 12-footer on the former. A par-save from 15 feet on the ninth and a chip-in for birdie on the 11th kept Ghai ahead of the chasing pack led by Prasad.

With the birdies drying up for him and Ghai also conceding a bogey on the 14th, he continued to keep his calm and knocked in another crucial par putt from 15 feet on the 15th.

He dropped a bogey on the 18th but still managed to close out the match with a one-shot margin as Prasad and Baisoya couldn't catch on the last two holes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)