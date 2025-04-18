Will rain play spoilsport in the RCB vs PBKS match in IPL 2025? A crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between the Royal Challengers and the Punjab Kings is threatened by rain, which could hamper the chances of both franchises moving forward in the competition. RCB are third in the points table and have an opportunity to move to second in the IPL 2025 points table, while PBKS, too, have a chance to climb to third. This makes this contest quite a mouth-watering encounter, with so much at stake halfway through the tournament. RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 34.

However, the weather might have different plans and could potentially play spoilsport, with rains being forecasted for Bengaluru in the evening, putting the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in a fix. Fans will hope for the clouds not to open up during the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, with the home side looking to earn their first points at home. Bengaluru Weather Live: Get Rain Forecast for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match

What Happens if RCB vs PBKS Clash is Washed Out Due to Rain in Kolkata?

In an unfortunate scenario, in case the RCB vs PBKS match is indeed washed out in Bengaluru this evening, as per IPL rules, one point will be shared between both teams. No reserve day is allocated for any IPL 2025 league match.

Match officials can push the encounter within the permitted extension window till midnight Indian Standard Time (IST). However, the least overs needed to produce an IPL match is five overs per side.

