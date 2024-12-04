Guwahati, Dec 4 (PTI) Top seed Priyanshu Rajawat and Tanvi Sharma Hemanth advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the men's and women's singles events of the Guwahati Masters even as Unntai Hooda exited the Super 100 badminton tournament, here Wednesday.

Priyanshu was made to sweat it out by compatriot Arya Bhivpathki before the former sealed the match 22-20 21-14 in 35 minutes.

Also Read | FIFAe World Cup 2024: India Set to Make Debut for ESports Tournament Starting December 9.

Tanvi stunned seventh seeded compatriot Tanya Hemnath 21-18 21-14 in the opening round to enter the round of 16.

Priyanshu will next face compatriot Tharun Mannepalli, while Tanvi will be up against Yi En Hsieh of Chinese Taipei.

Also Read | IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Australia Women in Brisbane.

In the paired events, mixed doubles top seeds Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Adya Variyath along with fifth seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto stayed on course for a possible showdown in the quarterfinals.

The top seeds defeated Nithin HV and Anagha Pai 21-14 21-10 while Dhruv and Tanisha got the better of Chinese combination of Liao Pin Yi and Huang Ke Xin 22-20 21-19.

Just like Tanvi, up and coming youngster Shriyanshi Valishetty also grabbed the opportunity to impress with a 21-19 21-14 win over Unnati Hooda.

Local hope Isharani Baruah, seeded eight, played her heart out against India's Asian Championship star player Anmol Kharab but ended up on the wrong side, losing 10-21 21-18 18-21.

In the day's other matches, Tasnim Mir squandered two match points and then saved two herself before defeating compatriot Ira Sharma 21-13 19-21 24-22 in just under an hour.

She will now face defending champion Lalinrat Chaiwan of Thailand, who comfortably beat Tanishq MP 21-5 21-7.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)