New Delhi, Dec 4: India are all set to make their debut in the FIFAe World Cup 2024, which will be held between December 9 to 12, at the SEF Arena, Boulevard Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia. The World Cup, which will be held as part of the FIFAe Finals 2024 in Riyadh, will feature competitions on both console and mobile platforms. Chinmay Sahoo, Ibrahim Gulrez, and Saksham Rattan will represent India in FIFAe World Cup (Console), while Danial Shakeel Patel will be the eTigers’ sole representative in FIFAe World Cup (Mobile). Wasfi Bilal Wins Historic Silver Medal For India At BRICS Esports Championship in Moscow, Shubham Khorwal Claims Fourth Position.

The domestic qualifiers for the FIFAe World Cup was held in October, with participants from across the country fighting it out across three rounds of in-game events. The top eligible athletes from the FIFAe Ranking list based on the online qualifier results were invited for online trials, based on which the squad was selected.

India have been drawn in Group A in both the Console and Mobile events. They will face Korea Republic, Spain, and France on December 9, and Poland, Malaysia, Netherlands, Indonesia, and England on December 10, in the Console event. US Open 2024 Finalist Taylor Fritz Talks League of Legends, Why He Hated Tennis and How He Copied Pete Sampras.

In the Mobile event, the eTigers will face England, Japan, Indonesia, and Spain on December 9, and Korea Republic, Costa Rica, and Brazil on December 10. For both versions of the game, the quarter finals and semifinals will be held on December 11, and the final on December 12.

The FIFAe World Cup Console matches will be played in a 2v2 format using the eFootball 2025 game on PC, using PlayStation 5 controllers, while the FIFAe World Cup Mobile matches will be played using the same game on mobile. The group stage and quarterfinal matches of India will be streamed live on the official Indian Football channels on YouTube and Twitch.

