IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2024: India women’s national cricket team takes on Australia women’s national cricket team in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The ODI series is part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25. However, both India Women and Australia Women have qualified for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2026. The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 takes place at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND-W vs AUS-W on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. On Which Channel India Women vs Australia Women 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND-W vs AUS-W ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

With an eye on next year’s ODI World Cup, both teams will be looking to fine- tune their squads for the mega event. Meanwhile, India come into the series with a 2-1 win over New Zealand at home. However, the Women in Blue have struggled in Australia with four wins out of 16 ODIs. Meanwhile, in the IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked six players from India-Women and five from Australia-Women to complete our IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 fantasy playing XI.IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs New Zealand Women Cricket Match in Brisbane.

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney (AUS-W).

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W) and Annabel Sutherland (AUS-W).

All-Rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Ellyse Perry (AUS-W) and Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W).

Bowlers: Renuka Singh Thakur (IND-W), Radha Yadav (IND-W) and Megan Schutt (AUS-W).

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Ellyse Perry (c) and Deepti Sharma (vc).

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Beth Mooney (AUS-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Annabel Sutherland (AUS-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Ellyse Perry (AUS-W), Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (IND-W), Radha Yadav (IND-W) and Megan Schutt (AUS-W).

