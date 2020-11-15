Panaji, Nov 15 (PTI) A believer in having multiple leaders in his side, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas on Sunday picked star India defender Sandesh Jhingan as one of his five captains for the upcoming Indian Super League.

Jhingan, who is one of the high profile signings of the season, was named along with fellow defender Pritam Kotal and goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja as the three Indian captains in his roster, the team stated in a release.

Fijian star Roy Krishna and midfielder Edu Garcia are the two other captains among the seven foreigners from the 27-member squad.

Habas does not favour naming a single captain in the team as he does not want to recognise anyone the sole star.

ATK Mohun Bagan face Kerala Blasters in the season opener on Friday at GMC Stadium at Bambolim.

This year's ISL is being staged entirely in Goa behind closed doors in three venues due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

