FC Barcelona congratulated Lewis Hamilton on his record-equaling seventh Formula One title win. Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven F1 World Championships with his win in the Turkish Grand Prix. Hamilton clinched the title with still three races remaining in the season. The record win also added to the illustrious list of records he already holds for the most wins (94), most pole positions (97) and most podium finishes (163) among others. Hamilton now has an unassailable lead over his rival and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in 2020 F1 championships with three races yet to be held. Lewis Hamilton Clinches Record 7th Formula One Title with Win at Turkish GP for a Record-Extending 94th Victory.

Barcelona took to Twitter to congratulate the Britton as he raced to a win at the Turkish GP to establish himself as one of the most successful F1 drivers of all-time. “Game recognises game. From all of the Barça family, congratulations @LewisHamilton on your 7th @F1 World Championship!” tweeted the La Liga football club. Take a look at the tweet. Lewis Hamilton Creates History With Seventh F1 Title; Twitterati Hails the Legend After He Equals Michael Schumacher’s Record With Turkish GP Win.

Barcelona Congratulates Lewis Hamilton on Record 7th F1 Title Win

👏 Game recognises game. From all of the Barça family, congratulations @LewisHamilton on your 7th @F1 World Championship! 🏎️💨 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/yCUnIhtQMR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 15, 2020

Hamilton also replied to the post with raising hands. Barcelona’s in its congratulatory message had posted a picture of Hamilton in a customised Barcelona jersey with his name printed on the back.

Lewis Hamilton Replies

🙌🏾 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 15, 2020

Hamilton also holds the records for most career points (3738) and also most points in a single season (413). He won his maiden F1 title in 2008 with McLaren before winning six more titles in the last seven titles. Six of his seven F1 titles have come with Mercedes. Hamilton has now won four successive F1 titles and can equal another Schumacher record with a fifth consecutive title win next season.

