Sydney, Jan 1 (PTI) Jasprit Bumrah's incredible performance has prevented the Border-Gavaskar series from becoming completely lopsided in Australia's favour, said pace great Glenn McGrath, lauding the India spearhead for his ball-control and ability to adapt quickly.

India trail 1-2 in the five-match series that will conclude with the game here starting Friday. Bumrah has been the visiting side's standout performer with 30 wickets so far at a jaw-dropping average of less than 20. India's batting, however, has been poor and lacked planning.

"He has been a massive part of the Indian team and without him, the series might have been more one-sided and what he does is special," McGrath told media-persons on the sidelines of his foundation's cancer awareness event here.

The 54-year-old, who was among the most consistent and dreaded pacers of his era, has been actively involved in cancer awareness programmes after losing his wife Jane to the disease back in 2008.

He has been following the ongoing series and much like the rest of Australia, he too is bowled over by the Gujarat slinger's amazing skill-set.

"Terrific young guy who has found a way to adapt. Absolutely incredible how he powers into bowl the last few steps," McGrath said of Bumrah's short run-up.

The man with 563 Test wickets also found eerie similarities between him and the Indian in terms of hyper-extension of their arms (when the elbow joint bends backward beyond its normal range).

He said it allows them to land the ball a few inches further.

"Got a little bit of hyper extension which I used to have as well. He is coping with it, he has incredible control both ways, guess they are managing him well. I am a massive fan of Jasprit," said the lanky former bowler, who was nicknamed 'Pigeon' by his teammates for his thin legs.

Having worked at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai, McGrath is impressed with the talent pool in India and said one of his wards, Prasidh Krishna, has a bright future.

"India, with 1.4 billion people, have absolute passion for the game of cricket. Working with MRF Pace Foundation for the last 12 years, we have Prasidh Krishna, who is in the squad.

"He is a good young bowler and I think, they will have a good career ahead of him. There's no shortage of players and (it is) not just the bowlers but also batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"What's good about these young players is they are fearless. We have got Sam Konstas who is similar."

McGrath was also glad to see that Test cricket is well and truly alive given that record crowds showed up to watch the fourth Test in Melbourne.

"The cricket that was played in Melbourne was amazing and it lasted all five days with Australia getting over the line in the final session and 370,000 fans turning up has been absolutely incredible, because Test cricket is still the ultimate.

"We need to look after (it) but the Boxing Day Test tells me that Test cricket is alive and hopefully, we will see something similar over here," he said.

He is also confident that Mitchell Starc will be fit and available for the final Test here. But will Australia risk him?

" It also depends on the state of the Test series and it is a massive game. Australia haven't beaten India in the last two (Border-Gavaskar) series and that is unheard of.

"This is a massive Test. Guess it will be upto Mitch and he will do anything possible to play the match."

