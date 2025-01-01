Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has via a post stated that things that take place in the Indian national cricket team dressing room, should remain behind closed doors, and not leak or come out in the open. Pathan's post on X comes after reports/rumours of a rift between Team India started floating on the internet after their shambolic defeat in the Boxing Day Test last week. The fifth and final BGT 2024-25 Test commences January 3 at Sydney Cricket Ground. Rift Within Team India? Senior Indian National Cricket Team Member Attempting To Be Interim Skipper Under Regular Captain Rohit Sharma Ahead Of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025: Report

Irfan Pathans Wants Team To Maintain Secrecy

What happens in the dressing room, should stay in the dressing room! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 1, 2025

