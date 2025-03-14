Bengaluru, Mar 14 (PTI) Former first-class cricketer Krishnaraj Srinath on Friday slipped into the role of an author with the release of Handbook of Cricket Psychology, which he co-authored with psychologist MN Viswanath.

The book is an attempt to delve deep into the ability of athletes to tackle pressure situations and emotional turmoil which in turn can enhance their performance.

Former India skipper and coach Anil Kumble penned the foreword of the book.

Srinath, who played for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, appeared in 24 first-class matches and made 1169 runs at an average of 34.38 with three hundreds and five fifties.

After his playing days, Srinath has dabbled with umpiring and coaching before entering the world of letters.

The book release function was attended by several eminent names such as former India opener WV Raman, ex-India pacers Dodda Ganesh and S Arvind along with Karnataka stars like VS Thilak Naidu, K Sudhakar Rao, RX Muralidhar, Mithun Beerala and Raghunath Beerala.

