Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 9 (ANI): India hockey player Rajinder Singh shared his experience of playing with the men's hockey team and revealed that skipper Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, and Hardik have helped him a lot.

Rajinder made his senior debut in October last year during a two-match series against Germany, and eight months later, he has become a pivotal part of the Indian men's hockey team.

The midfielder is currently training at the Senior National Camp at SAI Bengaluru ahead of India's FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 matches in Europe.

Talking about the ongoing camp, Rajinder said, as quoted from Hockey India, "The preparations are going really well. We are working a lot on our fitness. Some players are focusing on fitness, while others are working on stick-and-ball skills, so it's a combination of both. The earlier camp before the Senior National Championships was solely focused on fitness, but now we are doing a bit of everything."

India played the home leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Bhubaneswar in February this year, where they bagged fifteen points with five wins in eight games and are currently placed third in the points table. Their three losses came against Spain, Germany, and England, all of whom they defeated in the reverse fixtures.

Reflecting on the team's performance in the tournament so far, and talking about the matches ahead, Rajinder said, "There were quite a few ups and downs in Bhubaneswar, but we learned a great deal from them. We still have video sessions on those matches as we prepare for the upcoming leg. The teams we'll be facing next are very strong, so we need to perform at our best. Our aim is to qualify for the 2026 World Cup through the Pro League."

"During the Bhubaneswar leg, we realised that while we were making circle entries, we struggled to convert our chances. Right now, we're focusing a lot on our game inside the circle to ensure we convert field goals. We don't want to rely heavily on penalty corners," he added, discussing India's current strategy.

At just 22, Rajinder has already become a core member of the team and a key presence in the midfield. Hailing from Haryana, he rose through the ranks of the junior team, with whom he won the Sultan of Johor Cup in 2022 and the Junior Asia Cup in 2023. He shared his experience playing with the senior squad and said, "I've learned a lot during my time with the senior players. They guide us youngsters well, and whenever we make mistakes, they show us how to handle the situation, stay calm, and focus on our game."

Rajinder credited senior players Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, and captain Harmanpreet Singh for his rapid development over the past few months.

"Hardik paji and Manpreet paji play in the midfield with me, so they guide me a lot. After every mistake, Hardik Paji tells me what I should do next. Even Harman paji often calls out to me from behind to guide my positioning," he said.

Rajinder has been in fine form this year. He also played a crucial role for the Hyderabad Toofans in the Hockey India League 2024/25 season, helping the franchise finish as runners-up. He continued to build on that momentum and impressed during the opening games of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25, featuring in seven out of India's eight matches.

India's European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League is scheduled for June, where they will face formidable opponents in the Netherlands, Argentina, Australia, and Belgium.

When asked about his personal goals for the upcoming tournament, Rajinder replied, "The teams we are about to face play an extremely aggressive and attacking style of hockey. I want to focus on my defence because I don't want any player to dodge past me or break through my defence. They play a very physical game, so I will ensure I play shoulder-to-shoulder with them." (ANI)

