Lahore [Pakistan], February 9 (ANI): During the first ODI of the tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, Pakistan right-arm seamer Haris Rauf and New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra suffered injuries, as per the ICC.

Ravindra took a blow to his face while fielding, while Rauf walked off the field with a side strain after delivering his seventh over. The injury to the fast bowler occurred in the 37th over of the first innings, when he held his knee after delivering the second ball and subsequently walked off the field in discomfort. Rauf did not come out to bat during Pakistan's batting innings.

In the post-match conference, when questioned about Rauf's availability for the next game, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan stated that there was little clarity on Rauf's situation. However, from the doctor's reports, he understood that there wasn't much to be concerned about.

On the other hand, Ravindra's unfortunate injury occurred in the 38th over of the second innings, when, while going for a catch off Michael Bracewell, he lost the ball in the floodlights and took a heavy blow to his face.

New Zealand are already dealing with injury concerns following Lockie Ferguson's hamstring injury during the ILT20 in the UAE.

Speaking of the match, batting all-rounder Glenn Phillips' blitzkrieg knock powered New Zealand to a 78-run victory over Pakistan in the first match of the ODI Tri-Series.

With this dominant victory, the Kiwis took the lead in the ODI Tri-Series standings and secured the top spot with two points and a net run rate of +1.560.

The next match in the tri-series will be played between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 10. (ANI)

