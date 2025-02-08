Glenn Phillips on the lookout for his maiden ODI hundred, looted Pakistan speedster for 23 runs off the bat in New Zealand's final over to achieve his milestone of scoring his first-ever one-day hundred during PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 1st match in Lahore. Phillips scored 4,6,6,4,2 and 1 against Shaheen Afridi in the pacer's final over, which also included two wides, to take the bowler's tally of 25 runs in one over. This is also the joint-fastest ODI hundred against Pakistan in Pakistan. Glenn Phillips Slams Maiden ODI Hundred In 72 Balls, Achieves Landmark During Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI

Glenn Phillips' Maiden ODI Ton

