Lahore, Feb 25: Pakistan fast bowler, Haris Rauf has been ruled out for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League with a disclosed shoulder. The 30-year-old, who plays for Lahore Qalandars in PSL, had hurt his shoulder while fielding against Karachi Kings on Friday night and went off the field. PSL 2024 Points Table Updated: Check Leaderboard and Latest Team Standings of Pakistan Super League Season 9 With Net Run Rate.

He will need four to six weeks to regain fitness. "MRI scans and other tests have shown he has a disclosed shoulder which will take time to heal so he is out of the PSL," the Lahore Qalandars spokesperson said. It is a big blow to the Lahore side which despite being defending champions have now lost all four of their games. They lost to Karachi Kings in the final over by two wickets on Saturday.

Haris, who recently had his central contract terminated by the Pakistan Cricket Board on disciplinary grounds, is expected to take time to recover from his shoulder injury. Pakistan's first international assignment after the PSL is a home T20 series against New Zealand in April.

