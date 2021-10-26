New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Indian women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading a team in Hong Kong's FairBreak T20 Invitational Tournament set to be played next year.

FairBreak confirmed the news on Twitter. Confirming the development, FairBreak tweeted: "FairBreak is excited to announce that Harmanpreet Kaur will captain one of the six teams in FairBreak's first Invitational T20 Tournament."

To this tweet, Harmanpreet replied: "Really looking forward to the upcomings."

The tournament will be played in Hong Kong from May 1-15.

It will be a six-team affair and top players in the world will be seen taking part.

This tournament will also be the world's first privately funded tournament in women's cricket history. (ANI)

