Chester-le-Street (Durham), Jul 22 (PTI) Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a hundred as India posted a healthy 318 for five against England in the third women's ODI here on Tuesday.

The three-match series is now level at 1-1. Harmanpreet's 102 off 84 balls was her first hundred in a year after making a century against South Africa in Bengaluru on June 19.

Apart from the 36-year-old, Indian batting effort was boosted by excellent knocks by Jemimah Rodrigues, who made a fifty off 45 balls.

Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol chipped in with 45 apiece as England bowlers struggled to make an impact.

Brief scores: India: 318/5 in 50 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 102, Jemimah Rodrigues 50, Smriti Mandhana 45, Harleen Deol 45).

