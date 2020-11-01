Adelaide, Nov 1 (AP) Test batsman Marcus Harris and rising star Will Pucovski have combined to record the biggest batting partnership in the history of Australia's Sheffield Shield domestic first class competition.

The pair put on 486 in an opening stand for Victoria against South Australia, breaking the 30-year-old record set by brothers Steve and Mark Waugh. The partnership finally ended when Harris was out Sunday for 239.

The Waugh twins had owned the record since 1990 when they put on 464 for New South Wales against Western Australia.

Harris and Pucovski's partnership now becomes the largest since the Sheffield Shield began in 1892. AP

