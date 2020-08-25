London, Aug 25 (AP) Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been called up for England's UEFA Nations League games next month despite being arrested while on holiday in Greece.

Maguire was detained after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos but he was allowed to return to England.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Player Update: Suresh Raina Raps During Quarantine, Sends Kedar Jadhav ROFL (Watch Video).

Maguire has made 26 appearances for England, which plays Iceland on Sept. 5 and Denmark three days later.

Gareth Southgate's side has not played this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the European Championship being postponed until 2021. AP

Also Read | ICC Announces Postponement of Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)