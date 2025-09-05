New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): India proudly announces a strong and diverse contingent of para-athletes from across the country who have qualified for the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, set to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, from September 27 to October 5, 2025.

Led by star javelin thrower and two-time Paralympic gold medalist Sumit Antil, the team features a powerful blend of experienced medalists and emerging talent.

The squad boasts illustrious names such as Praveen Kumar, Nishad Kumar, Hokato, Simran Sharma, Preeti Pal, Navdeep, Dharambir Nain, Pranav Soorma, and many more.

Paralympic gold medalist Dharambir Nain and double bronze medalist sprinter Preeti Pal have been honoured with the prestigious role of flag bearers for the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony, as per a release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

The qualifiers represent a wide geographic spread, highlighting the growth of para athletics infrastructure and support nationwide. Haryana leads with 31 players, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 12 players, Gujarat with 5 players, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand with 4 each, Tamil Nadu 3 players, Telangana 2 players, and several other states--including Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Nagaland, Delhi, Punjab, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala--each contributing one athlete.

The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships is set to be India's biggest-ever para sporting event with over 2200 athletes and support staff from more than 104 countries competing in 186 medal events. (ANI)

