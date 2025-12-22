New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The Haryana Steelers have added another major milestone to their success story by being named Franchise of the Year at the recently concluded CII Sports Business Awards 2025, according to a release.

A strong squad in Season 11, inspired by coach Manpreet Singh, and standout players including Mohammadreza Shadloui, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, and Jaideep Dahiya formed the backbone of the championship run.

The club's high-performance programme is built on sports science, data-driven recruitment, and a clear pathway through the Steelers Academy and its centres in Rohtak and Jhajjar. Beyond the mat, the Steelers' work in the community has grown deeper.

The Udaan programme in Panipat, which now engages more than 160 school children, has introduced kabaddi as a space for confidence-building, life skills, and conversations around gender and equality.

Meanwhile, the School and Academy Contact Programme across Noida and Hyderabad has crossed 500 children, opening doors for young athletes who may not otherwise have considered the sport.

This season also marked a shift in how the team told its stories. Through the second edition of the Faulad documentary, the Haryana Steelers Magazine Cover, and campaigns blending local music, style, and kabaddi culture, the franchise found a new voice. One that resonated strongly with young fans.

That connection carried over online as well, with the Steelers becoming the fastest-growing PKL franchise on Instagram and YouTube, leading the league in views and overall engagement. The team garnered over 420M video views and 30M+ engagements, and also adopted a creator-led approach to reach new audiences and fans.

Partnerships such as the Chhota Bheem collaboration, Stage OTT's Haryanvi Kaksha, and work with regional creators helped the team reach deeper into Haryana than ever before. The Season 11 trophy tour across Hisar and Rohtak, a girls' kabaddi showcase, live digital interactions, and merchandise giveaways turned the win into a shared celebration across the state.

Speaking about the award, Divyanshu Singh, CEO of Haryana Steelers and JSW Sports, said: "Honestly, this one means a lot because it captures the kind of year we've had. Winning the title was huge, of course, but what really struck us was how people connected with the team; whether it was through the Faulad film, the music and culture around our campaigns, or just the way the boys carried themselves all season."

"Our digital growth surprised us too; it showed that fans weren't just watching, they were travelling with us every step. And then there's the work with children in Panipat, Noida, Hyderabad... watching them open up, try new things, and challenge old ideas through kabaddi has been incredibly grounding. If we've managed to make people proud of Haryana and given young kids something to aspire to, that's a bigger win than any trophy. Ultimately, the endeavour and mission is to operate like a year-round club in Indian kabaddi."

As the franchise steps into the next phase of its journey, aiming to capture more titles in the coming years and provide a steady pipeline of talent to Indian Kabaadi, this award will energise the squad and the backend team to continue to excel both on and off the mat. (ANI)

