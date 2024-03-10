New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): In the ongoing Deaf ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai, the Indian deaf cricket team is unassailable, defeating Sri Lanka by 1 wicket in the third match on Saturday.The first match was against Bangladesh, as they could not reach in time due to unavoidable circumstances, hence the Deaf International Council committee declared India as the winner.

The second match was played against South Africa, India won the toss and decided to bowl first. SA batted first and scored 137 runs in 20 overs, losing 8 wickets. In the second innings, India batted and lost 2 wickets, scored 139 runs in 14 overs and won the match by 8 wickets, as per a press release from Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC).

For India, Sai Akash had scored 50 runs in 35 balls and from the other side, in bowling, Kuldeep Singh had taken 4 wickets by giving away 25 runs in 4 overs against Sri Lanka.

Indian Deaf Cricket Team Coach, Dev Dutt said, "Indian team has come into the T20 World Cup game with a strategy and perseverance. We had started the T20 World Cup from India and the training camp was organised. In this, along with the sport, the performance of the players, fitness and wellness was also taken care of. In the first match to be held between Bangladesh and India, India was awarded two points due to the absence of Bangladesh. But the match between India and South Africa after that was very one-sided in which our bowlers performed very well and restricted South Africa to below 140. In this match, bowlers, batsmen and fielding players performed amazingly well. The match between India and Sri Lanka yesterday was very exciting. There was a brilliant performance by the bowlers who restricted Sri Lanka to a low score. But due to the lack of coordination of the batsmen, this match got a bit stuck in the middle but our team captain Virendra Singh played a captain innings and took the match to the end and in the match against Pakistan to be held today, we hope we can do the same. We will implement our complete strategy for this match and we have full hope in our team that we will win this match too. Best wishes to team India, play to win, bring glory to India." (ANI)

